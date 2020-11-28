Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Marcus & Millichap, Inc. operates a brokerage firm specializing in real estate investments. It offers commercial real estate investment brokerage services for multifamily, retail, office, industrial, land, self-storage, seniors housing, manufactured housing, and mixed-use/other property types. The company also provides a range of advisory and consulting services to developers, lenders, owners, real estate investment trusts, high net worth individuals, pension fund advisors, and other institutions. Marcus & Millichap, Inc. is based in Calabasas, California. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Marcus & Millichap from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.00.

NYSE:MMI opened at $36.04 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.16. Marcus & Millichap has a 52-week low of $21.90 and a 52-week high of $39.32. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.04 and a beta of 1.03.

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.09. Marcus & Millichap had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 7.15%. The company had revenue of $158.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Marcus & Millichap will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Hessam Nadji sold 17,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.09, for a total transaction of $600,039.00. 41.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 4.1% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. lifted its position in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 7.8% during the second quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 9,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 2.2% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 0.7% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 161,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. 57.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marcus & Millichap Company Profile

Marcus & Millichap, Inc, an investment brokerage company, provides real estate investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research, and advisory services for multifamily, retail, office, and industrial properties, as well as hospitality, self-storage, seniors housing, land, and manufactured housing properties.

