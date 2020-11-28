Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $33.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Matthews International Corporation is a designer, manufacturer and marketer principally of memorialization products & brand solutions. Memorialization products consist primarily of bronze memorials and other memorialization products, caskets and cremation equipment for the cemetery & funeral home industries. Brand solutions include graphics imaging products & services, marking products, & merchandising solutions. The Company’s products & services include cast bronze memorials & other memorialization products; caskets; cast & etched architectural products; cremation equipment & cremation- related products; mausoleums; brand management, printing plates, pre-press services, & imaging systems for the primary packaging & corrugated industries; marking equipment & consumables, & industrial automation products for identifying, tracking & conveying various consumer & industrial products, components & packaging containers; & merchandising display systems and marketing & design services. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. B. Riley restated a buy rating on shares of Matthews International in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. BidaskClub cut Matthews International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Matthews International from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Matthews International currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $41.50.

Shares of NASDAQ MATW opened at $28.65 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.97. Matthews International has a 52-week low of $17.01 and a 52-week high of $40.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $910.84 million, a P/E ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.26. Matthews International had a positive return on equity of 13.81% and a negative net margin of 11.11%. On average, analysts anticipate that Matthews International will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a $0.215 dividend. This is a boost from Matthews International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. Matthews International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.38%.

In related news, CEO Joseph C. Bartolacci sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.16, for a total value of $145,800.00. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MATW. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Matthews International by 723.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,871 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Matthews International during the 2nd quarter valued at $109,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in Matthews International during the 3rd quarter valued at $197,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Matthews International by 346.1% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 7,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Matthews International during the 3rd quarter valued at $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

About Matthews International

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial products worldwide. The company's SGK Brand Solutions segment provides brand development and graphic design services, such as visual intellectual properties, packaging, and content creation; brand deployment and activation services, including design and production of merchandising exhibits and shopper experiences in digital and printed media channels; and consulting services to brand owners on workflow best practices, management and technologies, printing quality, measurement, and consistency.

