Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Price Target Raised to $132.00

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $125.00 to $132.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on MDT. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Medtronic from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Medtronic from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Medtronic from $113.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Medtronic from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Medtronic in a report on Friday, September 11th. They issued a peer perform rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $120.69.

Shares of NYSE MDT opened at $114.59 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $108.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Medtronic has a 1-year low of $72.13 and a 1-year high of $122.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.04, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.64.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.22. Medtronic had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 15.80%. The company had revenue of $7.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Medtronic will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 20,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $2,278,540.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 74,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,166,620. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 9,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.05, for a total value of $1,004,593.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,060 shares in the company, valued at $5,573,953. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 41,326 shares of company stock worth $4,441,498. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Medtronic by 119.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 19,803,840 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,770,662,000 after purchasing an additional 10,788,699 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Medtronic by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 111,209,886 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $10,197,948,000 after purchasing an additional 4,352,426 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Medtronic by 393.8% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,574,920 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $144,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255,988 shares during the period. Coho Partners Ltd. acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the 3rd quarter worth about $124,511,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Medtronic by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,627,002 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $792,599,000 after purchasing an additional 955,250 shares during the period. 79.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

