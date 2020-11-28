Mizuho Trims VMware (NYSE:VMW) Target Price to $147.00

VMware (NYSE:VMW) had its price target trimmed by Mizuho from $152.00 to $147.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the virtualization software provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a buy rating on shares of VMware in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Cross Research upgraded shares of VMware from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of VMware in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. They set an outperform rating and a $169.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of VMware from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of VMware from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. VMware currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $169.92.

Get VMware alerts:

NYSE VMW opened at $142.08 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $124.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.30. VMware has a 12 month low of $86.00 and a 12 month high of $163.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.51, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.67.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The virtualization software provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.22. VMware had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 27.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that VMware will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 1,348 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.30, for a total value of $191,820.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zane Rowe sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.07, for a total value of $2,341,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,360,009.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,527 shares of company stock valued at $7,423,617 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VMW. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VMware by 51.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,248 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $10,153,000 after purchasing an additional 19,154 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of VMware during the second quarter worth $1,016,000. World Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of VMware during the second quarter worth $222,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VMware by 11.0% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 363,251 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $56,253,000 after purchasing an additional 35,882 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in shares of VMware by 12.9% during the second quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 7,923 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the period. 18.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About VMware

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

Featured Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.