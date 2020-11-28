Morgan Stanley Boosts HP (NYSE:HPQ) Price Target to $26.00

HP (NYSE:HPQ) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $22.00 to $26.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the computer maker’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Bank of America increased their target price on HP from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Loop Capital increased their target price on HP from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Barclays increased their target price on HP from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Standpoint Research raised HP from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on HP from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.50.

Shares of HPQ stock opened at $22.27 on Wednesday. HP has a twelve month low of $12.54 and a twelve month high of $23.93. The stock has a market cap of $30.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.48 and its 200 day moving average is $18.11.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The computer maker reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.10. HP had a negative return on equity of 237.44% and a net margin of 4.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that HP will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 9th will be issued a $0.1938 dividend. This is an increase from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 8th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. HP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.25%.

In other news, insider Kim M. Rivera sold 97,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.35, for a total value of $1,883,219.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 105,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,049,145.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Alex Cho sold 26,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total value of $604,056.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $988,066.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 196,399 shares of company stock worth $3,956,374. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of HP by 3.3% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 54,565 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $1,036,000 after buying an additional 1,762 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of HP by 4.5% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 33,408 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 1,441 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of HP in the second quarter worth about $355,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of HP by 15.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 628,094 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $10,947,000 after purchasing an additional 83,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexavest Inc. grew its position in shares of HP by 38,266.2% during the third quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 738,550 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $14,025,000 after purchasing an additional 736,625 shares in the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

