Morgan Stanley Boosts Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Price Target to $20.00

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on PSTG. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Pure Storage from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Wedbush started coverage on Pure Storage in a report on Thursday, November 12th. They issued a neutral rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. 140166 restated a buy rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on Pure Storage from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Pure Storage from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.80.

Shares of PSTG opened at $18.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.25 and a beta of 1.43. Pure Storage has a fifty-two week low of $7.93 and a fifty-two week high of $20.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 3.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.86 and its 200-day moving average is $16.72.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.23. Pure Storage had a negative return on equity of 13.46% and a negative net margin of 11.25%. Equities research analysts expect that Pure Storage will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Scott Dietzen sold 293,862 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.25, for a total value of $5,656,843.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 127,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,454,375. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 555,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,435,316 over the last three months. 10.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 11.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,147,825 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,892,000 after purchasing an additional 117,354 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Pure Storage by 2.7% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,653,615 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,987,000 after acquiring an additional 68,985 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Pure Storage during the second quarter worth $255,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Pure Storage by 1.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,926,902 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $379,993,000 after acquiring an additional 383,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Pure Storage during the second quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage Company Profile

Pure Storage, Inc provides technology and data storage solutions in the United States and internationally. It delivers solutions based on proprietary Purity Operating Environment Software that implements enterprise-class storage services, such as data reduction, encryption, and protection, as well as protocol services, including block, file, and object.

