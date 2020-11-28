Morgan Stanley Lowers OneSmart International Education Group (NYSE:ONE) to Equal Weight

Morgan Stanley cut shares of OneSmart International Education Group (NYSE:ONE) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut OneSmart International Education Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, August 21st.

NYSE:ONE opened at $3.80 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.17. OneSmart International Education Group has a twelve month low of $3.55 and a twelve month high of $7.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ONE. Keenan Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of OneSmart International Education Group by 14.4% during the third quarter. Keenan Capital LLC now owns 5,068,146 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,756,000 after buying an additional 639,271 shares during the period. Indus Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in OneSmart International Education Group by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Indus Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,249,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,588,000 after acquiring an additional 200,097 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in OneSmart International Education Group by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 299,899 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 36,061 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in OneSmart International Education Group by 112.8% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 50,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 26,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in OneSmart International Education Group in the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.90% of the company’s stock.

About OneSmart International Education Group

OneSmart International Education Group Limited provides tutoring services for kindergarten and primary, middle, and high schools (K12) in the People's Republic of China. The company offers young children services, including Chinese language, mathematics, science, and computer programming under the HappyMath brand; and English tutoring services focusing on early childhood under the brand FasTrack English brand.

