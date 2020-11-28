Morgan Stanley Lowers OneSmart International Education Group (NYSE:ONE) to Equal Weight

Morgan Stanley cut shares of OneSmart International Education Group (NYSE:ONE) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut OneSmart International Education Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, August 21st.
NYSE:ONE opened at $3.80 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.17. OneSmart International Education Group has a twelve month low of $3.55 and a twelve month high of $7.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.
About OneSmart International Education Group
OneSmart International Education Group Limited provides tutoring services for kindergarten and primary, middle, and high schools (K12) in the People's Republic of China. The company offers young children services, including Chinese language, mathematics, science, and computer programming under the HappyMath brand; and English tutoring services focusing on early childhood under the brand FasTrack English brand.
