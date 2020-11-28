Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Murphy USA from a buy rating to a sell rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 16th.

Shares of NYSE MUSA opened at $128.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.45. Murphy USA has a fifty-two week low of $78.75 and a fifty-two week high of $144.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.11.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The specialty retailer reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 45.51% and a net margin of 3.14%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Murphy USA will post 13.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.12%.

In other news, SVP Robert J. Chumley sold 4,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.89, for a total value of $582,555.39. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $923,974.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Terry P. Hatten sold 646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.46, for a total value of $87,507.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $270,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,796 shares of company stock worth $4,423,417 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.09% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Murphy USA in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy USA during the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy USA during the 2nd quarter valued at $119,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 715.4% in the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,272 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shelton Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Murphy USA in the third quarter valued at $201,000. 84.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Murphy USA Company Profile

Murphy USA Inc engages in the marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA and Murphy Express brand names. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 1,489 gasoline stores, including 1,161 Murphy USA and 328 Murphy Express stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

