Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Price Target Raised to $19.00

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) had its price objective lifted by Barclays from $12.00 to $19.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Telsey Advisory Group raised shares of Nordstrom from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Nordstrom from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nordstrom from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $48.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.50.

Get Nordstrom alerts:

Shares of JWN stock opened at $26.73 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.77. The firm has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of -9.19 and a beta of 1.58. Nordstrom has a 12 month low of $11.72 and a 12 month high of $43.37.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.40. Nordstrom had a negative net margin of 3.75% and a negative return on equity of 42.65%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Nordstrom will post -3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Nordstrom in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Tsfg LLC bought a new position in shares of Nordstrom in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 3,926.8% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199 shares during the last quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 135.8% in the second quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,337 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Nordstrom in the second quarter worth about $36,000. 64.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nordstrom

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Jeffrey boutiques; clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; and Nordstrom Locals.

Read More: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for Nordstrom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordstrom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.