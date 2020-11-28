One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded One Stop Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. TheStreet upgraded One Stop Systems from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.33.

Get One Stop Systems alerts:

One Stop Systems stock opened at $2.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.88 million, a P/E ratio of 135.07 and a beta of 2.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.19. One Stop Systems has a 52 week low of $0.59 and a 52 week high of $3.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $12.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.55 million. One Stop Systems had a return on equity of 1.92% and a net margin of 0.91%.

In related news, major shareholder Steve D. Cooper sold 47,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.68, for a total value of $127,970.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Steve D. Cooper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.60, for a total value of $26,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 25.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in One Stop Systems stock. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) by 16.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 832,849 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 116,207 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned about 5.01% of One Stop Systems worth $1,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 25.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About One Stop Systems

One Stop Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of computing systems and components. It operates through the following segments: One Stop Systems (OSS); Concept Development Inc (CDI); and Bressner Technology GmbH. The OSS segment include manufacture of computing system for computing applications.

See Also: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for One Stop Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for One Stop Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.