Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO) Raised to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

ONVO opened at $9.00 on Wednesday. Organovo has a 52-week low of $3.87 and a 52-week high of $18.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.58.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ONVO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Organovo during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Organovo by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 97,688 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 35,743 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Organovo by 146.5% in the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 100,960 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Organovo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000.

Organovo Holdings, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops bioprinted human tissues based on its 3D human tissue platform technology that emulate human biology and diseases. Its 3D human tissue platform includes its proprietary NovoGen Bioprinters, which are automated devices that enable the fabrication of 3D living tissues comprised mammalian cells; and related technologies for preparing bio-inks and bioprinting multicellular tissues with complex architecture.

