Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

PEN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Penumbra from $264.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Penumbra from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Penumbra from $253.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Penumbra from $233.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Penumbra from $214.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Penumbra currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $242.38.

Get Penumbra alerts:

Shares of NYSE PEN opened at $226.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 7.42 and a quick ratio of 5.06. The company has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 781.37 and a beta of 0.67. Penumbra has a 1 year low of $121.80 and a 1 year high of $277.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $240.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $207.05.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $151.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.60 million. Penumbra had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 1.25%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Penumbra will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

In other Penumbra news, insider James Robert Pray sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.61, for a total transaction of $1,293,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,578 shares in the company, valued at $408,086.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.73, for a total value of $1,605,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,591 shares of company stock worth $8,661,048. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PFM Health Sciences LP lifted its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 115.1% in the third quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 239,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,534,000 after purchasing an additional 128,095 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 10.6% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 13,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Penumbra in the third quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 490.9% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 10,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after purchasing an additional 8,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 6.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 61,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,933,000 after purchasing an additional 3,747 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

Penumbra Company Profile

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Japan, and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands.

Featured Story: Day Trading

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Penumbra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penumbra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.