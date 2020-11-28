Perspecta (NASDAQ:PRSP) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Perspecta (NASDAQ:PRSP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Perspecta delivers IT services and business solutions to all levels of government in the United States. Their enterprise-based offerings and solutions for U.S. government customers include: Cloud, Platform and IT Outsourcing Services, Enterprise and Cloud Applications, Enterprise Security, Mobility and Workplace, and Analytics. They have existing contracts with a range of public sector entities ranging from the U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs and the U.S. Department of Defense, to the United States Postal Service, the U.S. National Aeronautics and Space Administration, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and large state and local government customers such as the county of San Diego, California. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Perspecta from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. BidaskClub upgraded Perspecta from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.67.

PRSP opened at $23.06 on Wednesday. Perspecta has a 1 year low of $14.03 and a 1 year high of $29.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.40.

Perspecta (NASDAQ:PRSP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Perspecta’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%.

In other Perspecta news, Director Michael Earl Ventling acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.43 per share, for a total transaction of $34,860.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John M. Curtis acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.93 per share, for a total transaction of $49,825.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jana Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Perspecta by 36.7% in the third quarter. Jana Partners LLC now owns 12,799,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,958,000 after purchasing an additional 3,435,615 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Perspecta during the second quarter worth about $56,771,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Perspecta by 52.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,913,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,225,000 after buying an additional 654,433 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Perspecta by 47.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,793,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,656,000 after buying an additional 576,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Perspecta by 86.9% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,581,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,758,000 after buying an additional 735,059 shares in the last quarter.

About Perspecta

Perspecta Inc provides enterprise information technology (IT) services to government customers in the United States federal, state, and local markets. The company develops, modernizes, transforms, and manages customers' enterprise application portfolios enabling a shift of IT spend from maintenance and operations to innovation; and offers analytics and data services, as well as research, engineering, consulting, and technology solutions for government, including cybersecurity, cloud, quantum computing, network configuration, and data analytics capabilities.

