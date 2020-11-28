Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PLYA. BidaskClub cut shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in a report on Sunday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.10.

Playa Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $5.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.23 and a 200-day moving average of $3.81. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a one year low of $1.30 and a one year high of $8.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The company has a market cap of $704.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 2.09.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.06). Playa Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 12.73% and a negative net margin of 34.82%. The business had revenue of $28.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.23) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 78.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Playa Hotels & Resorts news, CFO Ryan Paul Hymel sold 7,544 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.12, for a total value of $31,081.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.37, for a total transaction of $546,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 232,544 shares of company stock worth $1,031,331. Insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 874,200.0% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 8,742 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 709.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 11,131 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Playa Hotels & Resorts

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. owns, operates, and develops all-inclusive resorts in prime beachfront locations in various vacation destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company operates under eight brand names. As of December 12, 2019, it owned a portfolio of 23 resorts comprising 8,690 rooms located in Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic.

