Qutoutiao (NASDAQ:QTT) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Qutoutiao (NASDAQ:QTT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Qutoutiao Inc. is a mobile content aggregator primarily in China. The Company believes that it represents a new generation of technology-driven content platforms and its technology brings relevant information and entertainment to users, stimulates users’ desire to read and ultimately improves the knowledge exchange in society. Qutoutiao Inc. is based in SHANGHAI, China. “

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of Qutoutiao from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, October 9th.

Shares of QTT stock opened at $2.93 on Wednesday. Qutoutiao has a 52-week low of $2.12 and a 52-week high of $6.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.68. The company has a market capitalization of $830.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 0.96.

Qutoutiao (NASDAQ:QTT) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 21st. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $203.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.70 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Qutoutiao will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Qutoutiao by 161.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 84,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 52,099 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Qutoutiao by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 283,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 12,812 shares during the period. Leap Investments LP purchased a new stake in Qutoutiao during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Qutoutiao during the 2nd quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Qutoutiao by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 253,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 18,764 shares during the period. 3.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Qutoutiao Company Profile

Qutoutiao Inc operates mobile platforms for the distribution, consumption, and sharing of light entertainment content in the People's Republic of China. The company's flagship product include Qutoutiao, a mobile application that aggregates articles and videos from content providers and presents real-time customized feeds to users.

