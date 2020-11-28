Raymond James Raises Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Price Target to $85.00

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) had its target price upped by Raymond James from $69.00 to $85.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. UBS Group raised Dell Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. ValuEngine raised Dell Technologies from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised Dell Technologies from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $69.68.

Dell Technologies stock opened at $69.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.57, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Dell Technologies has a 1-year low of $25.51 and a 1-year high of $71.45. The company has a market cap of $52.14 billion, a PE ratio of 25.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $66.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.35.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The technology company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.62. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 129.04% and a net margin of 2.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Jeffrey W. Clarke sold 29,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total value of $1,933,954.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 414,157 shares in the company, valued at $26,957,479.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 63,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.78, for a total value of $4,505,359.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 222,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,743,666.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,362,158 shares of company stock valued at $91,967,751 over the last quarter. Insiders own 48.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Dell Technologies in the third quarter valued at $145,000. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. grew its position in Dell Technologies by 23.0% during the third quarter. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. now owns 86,270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,840,000 after acquiring an additional 16,150 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Dell Technologies by 66.7% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 138,764 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,393,000 after acquiring an additional 55,520 shares during the period. Engine Capital Management LP grew its position in Dell Technologies by 7.7% during the third quarter. Engine Capital Management LP now owns 424,787 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,754,000 after acquiring an additional 30,545 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Dell Technologies by 59.1% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 453,807 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,718,000 after acquiring an additional 168,519 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.48% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and support IT hardware, software, and services solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

