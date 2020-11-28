Reviewing Diginex (EQOS) and Its Rivals

Diginex (NASDAQ: EQOS) is one of 162 publicly-traded companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Diginex to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Get Diginex alerts:

Diginex has a beta of 0.37, meaning that its share price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Diginex’s rivals have a beta of -0.01, meaning that their average share price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Diginex and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Diginex N/A -$840,000.00 -85.91 Diginex Competitors $1.07 billion -$68.99 million 7.16

Diginex’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Diginex. Diginex is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Diginex and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Diginex 0 0 0 0 N/A Diginex Competitors 80 160 137 4 2.17

As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 9.45%. Given Diginex’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Diginex has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

70.1% of Diginex shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.0% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are held by institutional investors. 20.8% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Diginex and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Diginex N/A -16.86% -1.44% Diginex Competitors -26.14% -42.75% -7.20%

Summary

Diginex beats its rivals on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

Diginex Company Profile

Diginex Limited, a digital asset financial services and advisory company, provides products, architecture, and infrastructure for the financial markets in the areas of digital asset ecosystem in Singapore and internationally. The company operates EQUOS, a cryptocurrency exchange for the professional and individual investors; an over-the-counter trading platform; Digivault, a hot and cold custodian platform for the custody of digital assets for institutional investors; and Diginex Access, a front-to-back integrated trading platform that provides trading and portfolio management solutions to institutional and professional retail clients. It also provides asset management services under the Bletchley Park Asset Management brand name; and securitization advisory, origination, and distribution services. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong.

Receive News & Ratings for Diginex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diginex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.