Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) Price Target to $25.00

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) had its price target lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $14.00 to $25.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

ANF has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Abercrombie & Fitch currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.46.

Shares of ANF stock opened at $22.61 on Wednesday. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 1 year low of $7.41 and a 1 year high of $23.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.09 and its 200-day moving average is $13.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.16 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 24th. The apparel retailer reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.81. Abercrombie & Fitch had a negative net margin of 3.55% and a negative return on equity of 6.61%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Abercrombie & Fitch will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Charles R. Perrin sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total transaction of $453,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $932,255.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 333.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,030 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch in the third quarter valued at $58,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 134.4% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,331 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,483 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 193.3% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,447 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 6,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leap Investments LP acquired a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch in the second quarter valued at $117,000. 91.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, and Gilly Hicks brands.

