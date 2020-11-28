RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL) Downgraded by ValuEngine

Posted by on Nov 28th, 2020

ValuEngine downgraded shares of RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Aegis raised their price objective on shares of RumbleON from $30.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th.

NASDAQ:RMBL opened at $34.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $75.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 3.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.47. RumbleON has a fifty-two week low of $3.00 and a fifty-two week high of $46.90.

About RumbleON

RumbleON, Inc, a development stage company, provides an e-commerce platform that facilitates consumers and dealers to buy, sell, trade, and finance pre-owned recreation vehicles. It primarily focuses on pre-owned Harley-Davidson motorcycles and other powersports. The company also provides third-party financing services.

