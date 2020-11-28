Telsey Advisory Group Raises Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Price Target to $28.00

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) had its target price lifted by Telsey Advisory Group from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wedbush cut their price target on Nordstrom from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Nordstrom from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Nordstrom from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nordstrom from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.50.

Shares of Nordstrom stock opened at $26.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Nordstrom has a 1 year low of $11.72 and a 1 year high of $43.37. The company has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.19 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.75.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.40. Nordstrom had a negative return on equity of 42.65% and a negative net margin of 3.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Nordstrom will post -3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Nordstrom during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Nordstrom by 3,926.8% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,199 shares during the last quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC boosted its position in Nordstrom by 135.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,337 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Nordstrom in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in Nordstrom in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. 64.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Jeffrey boutiques; clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; and Nordstrom Locals.

