TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) Raised to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of TriCo Bancshares from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Stephens began coverage on shares of TriCo Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. They set an equal weight rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TriCo Bancshares from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of TriCo Bancshares from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.75.

NASDAQ TCBK opened at $34.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. TriCo Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $23.05 and a fifty-two week high of $41.42.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59. The company had revenue of $78.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.65 million. TriCo Bancshares had a net margin of 21.67% and a return on equity of 7.86%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TriCo Bancshares will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. TriCo Bancshares’s payout ratio is 29.33%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TCBK. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 12.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 36,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 4,046 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 41.9% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 60.6% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 38,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 14,618 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 15.0% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 61,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 56.5% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 98,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,987,000 after purchasing an additional 35,603 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.97% of the company’s stock.

About TriCo Bancshares

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

