UBS Group Boosts General Electric (NYSE:GE) Price Target to $12.00

General Electric (NYSE:GE) had its price objective hoisted by UBS Group from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $9.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a fair value rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Monday, August 31st. Oppenheimer raised shares of General Electric from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Electric from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $9.30.

GE opened at $10.40 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.31. General Electric has a twelve month low of $5.48 and a twelve month high of $13.26. The firm has a market cap of $91.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.89 and a beta of 0.76.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The conglomerate reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.10. General Electric had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The firm had revenue of $19.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Electric will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. South State CORP. acquired a new stake in General Electric during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in General Electric during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in General Electric by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,689 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,092 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

