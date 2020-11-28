UBS Group Raises Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Price Target to $84.00

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) had its price target lifted by UBS Group from $80.00 to $84.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, AR Network reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dell Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $69.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Dell Technologies from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the company from $48.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, August 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Dell Technologies has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $69.68.

Shares of DELL stock opened at $69.82 on Wednesday. Dell Technologies has a one year low of $25.51 and a one year high of $71.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $66.62 and its 200 day moving average is $59.35. The company has a market capitalization of $52.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.57, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The technology company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.62. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 129.04%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.75 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Dell Technologies will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dell Technologies news, COO Jeffrey W. Clarke sold 53,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total transaction of $3,673,939.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 437,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,258,311.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 63,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.78, for a total transaction of $4,505,359.34. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 222,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,743,666.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,362,158 shares of company stock worth $91,967,751. 48.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DELL. Elliott Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in Dell Technologies by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Elliott Investment Management L.P. now owns 24,106,175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,631,747,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579,576 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Dell Technologies by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,674,841 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $751,296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292,867 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in Dell Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,119,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 23.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,360,425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $362,847,000 after buying an additional 1,016,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 55.1% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 2,065,179 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $139,792,000 after buying an additional 733,459 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.48% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and support IT hardware, software, and services solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

