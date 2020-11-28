UBS Group Raises Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Price Target to $84.00

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) had its price target lifted by UBS Group from $80.00 to $84.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, AR Network reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dell Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $69.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Dell Technologies from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the company from $48.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, August 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Dell Technologies has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $69.68.
Shares of DELL stock opened at $69.82 on Wednesday. Dell Technologies has a one year low of $25.51 and a one year high of $71.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $66.62 and its 200 day moving average is $59.35. The company has a market capitalization of $52.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.57, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.76.
In other Dell Technologies news, COO Jeffrey W. Clarke sold 53,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total transaction of $3,673,939.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 437,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,258,311.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 63,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.78, for a total transaction of $4,505,359.34. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 222,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,743,666.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,362,158 shares of company stock worth $91,967,751. 48.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DELL. Elliott Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in Dell Technologies by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Elliott Investment Management L.P. now owns 24,106,175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,631,747,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579,576 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Dell Technologies by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,674,841 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $751,296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292,867 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in Dell Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,119,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 23.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,360,425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $362,847,000 after buying an additional 1,016,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 55.1% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 2,065,179 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $139,792,000 after buying an additional 733,459 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.48% of the company’s stock.
Dell Technologies Company Profile
Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and support IT hardware, software, and services solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.
