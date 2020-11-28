Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $301.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Vail Resorts have outperformed the industry so far this year. Despite coronavirus-related woes, it is worth noting that its season pass sales for the upcoming 2020/21 North American ski season through Sep 18, 2020 increased approximately 18% in units. Although two of its Australian ski areas, Mount Hotham and Falls Creek, had reopened on Jul 6, for their winter season, the resorts were shut after four days due to a rise in Covid-19 cases. Notably, this was followed by stay-at-home restrictions by the Victorian government. Moreover, owing to the uncertainty revolving around the crisis, future outbreaks and prolonged shutdowns cannot be ruled out. Meanwhile, the company has refrained from providing the fiscal 2021 guidance. Notably, earning estimates for current quarter and year have been stable over the past 30 days.”

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on MTN. Credit Suisse Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Vail Resorts in a report on Friday, August 28th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Vail Resorts in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $312.00 price target on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on Vail Resorts from $235.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Vail Resorts in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $312.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Vail Resorts from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Vail Resorts currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $249.25.

Shares of NYSE:MTN opened at $282.67 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $250.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $212.67. Vail Resorts has a twelve month low of $125.00 and a twelve month high of $300.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a PE ratio of 121.84 and a beta of 1.20.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 24th. The company reported ($3.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.56) by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $77.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.27 million. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 5.03%. Vail Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was down 68.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($2.22) EPS. Analysts expect that Vail Resorts will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Ryan H. Siurek sold 709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.68, for a total value of $161,425.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $328,997.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Kirsten A. Lynch sold 5,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.68, for a total value of $1,263,228.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 33,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,720,008.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,478 shares of company stock valued at $3,732,868. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 155.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,574,000 after acquiring an additional 8,597 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at $391,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 81.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 281,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,251,000 after acquiring an additional 125,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 4,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. 97.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. Its Mountain segment operates Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, Beaver Creek, and Crested Butte Mountain resorts in Colorado; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Mount Sunapee Resort in New Hampshire; Park City resort in Utah; Stowe and Okemo Mountain Resort in Vermont; and Stevens Pass Mountain Resort in Washington.

