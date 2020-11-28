ValuEngine Lowers HC2 (NYSE:HCHC) to Hold

ValuEngine downgraded shares of HC2 (NYSE:HCHC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered HC2 from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th.

HCHC stock opened at $3.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.84 million, a PE ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 2.13. HC2 has a 1 year low of $1.29 and a 1 year high of $4.33.

HC2 (NYSE:HCHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.03). HC2 had a negative return on equity of 7.09% and a negative net margin of 6.02%. On average, equities research analysts expect that HC2 will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

In other HC2 news, CFO Michael J. Sena sold 91,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.40, for a total transaction of $219,098.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 614,553 shares in the company, valued at $1,474,927.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph Anthony Ferraro sold 66,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.40, for a total value of $159,729.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 289,947 shares in the company, valued at $695,872.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in HC2 during the second quarter worth $29,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HC2 in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HC2 in the second quarter valued at $36,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of HC2 in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of HC2 in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 41.11% of the company’s stock.

HC2 Company Profile

HC2 Holdings, Inc provides construction, marine services, energy, telecommunications, insurance, life sciences, broadcasting, and other services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company models, details, fabricates, and erects structural steel for commercial and industrial, and infrastructure construction projects, including building and office complexes, hotels and casinos, convention centers, sports arenas and stadiums, shopping malls, hospitals, dams, bridges, mines, and power plants.

