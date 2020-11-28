WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) Downgraded by Stephens

Stephens lowered shares of WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report released on Wednesday, AR Network reports. They currently have $31.50 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $30.00.

WSBC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of WesBanco in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They set a sector perform rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of WesBanco from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of WesBanco from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of WesBanco from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of WesBanco from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.75.

Shares of WesBanco stock opened at $29.75 on Wednesday. WesBanco has a 1-year low of $17.46 and a 1-year high of $38.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.09. WesBanco had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 4.73%. The business had revenue of $155.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.76 million. As a group, research analysts predict that WesBanco will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.83%.

In other news, Director James W. Cornelsen sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.74, for a total value of $296,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 97,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,402,575.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James W. Cornelsen sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.76, for a total value of $308,880.00. Corporate insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in WesBanco by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,381,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,670,000 after purchasing an additional 199,000 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its stake in WesBanco by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 1,918,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,975,000 after purchasing an additional 26,600 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in WesBanco by 99.8% during the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 726,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,510,000 after purchasing an additional 362,761 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in WesBanco by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 530,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,326,000 after purchasing an additional 10,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in WesBanco by 65.4% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 525,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,227,000 after purchasing an additional 207,962 shares in the last quarter. 57.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About WesBanco

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The company offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; money market accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as savings deposits; and certificates of deposit.

