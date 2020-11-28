William Blair Begins Coverage on SOC Telemed (NASDAQ:TLMD)

William Blair began coverage on shares of SOC Telemed (NASDAQ:TLMD) in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Shares of TLMD stock opened at $8.33 on Wednesday. SOC Telemed has a 1 year low of $7.62 and a 1 year high of $12.08.

SOC Telemed (NASDAQ:TLMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $15.13 million during the quarter.

About SOC Telemed

SOC Telemed, Inc provides telemedicine solutions for hospitals in the United States. It offers a telemedicine platform; teleNeurology services; telePsychiatry solutions; and teleICU, a remote monitoring solution. SOC Telemed, Inc was formerly known as Specialists On Call Inc and changed its name to SOC Telemed, Inc in March 2018.

