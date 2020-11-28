Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) to Hold

Posted by on Nov 28th, 2020

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Homology Medicines Inc. is a genetic medicines company. Its platform offers human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors to treat disease-causing mutations through gene correction, insertion and knockout. Homology Medicines Inc. is based in BEDFORD MA. “

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on FIXX. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Homology Medicines from $32.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Homology Medicines from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub upgraded Homology Medicines from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Homology Medicines in a report on Monday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Homology Medicines currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.00.

FIXX opened at $9.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.45 and a 200-day moving average of $12.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $442.23 million, a P/E ratio of -3.51 and a beta of -0.24. Homology Medicines has a 12-month low of $9.19 and a 12-month high of $22.50.

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.19. Homology Medicines had a negative return on equity of 53.10% and a negative net margin of 5,764.94%. On average, equities analysts expect that Homology Medicines will post -3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Homology Medicines during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Homology Medicines in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Homology Medicines by 43.8% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Homology Medicines in the first quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Homology Medicines by 151.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 4,717 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.28% of the company’s stock.

Homology Medicines Company Profile

Homology Medicines, Inc, a genetic medicines company, focuses on transforming the lives of patients suffering from rare genetic diseases. Its proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a gene therapy or nuclease-free gene editing across a range of genetic disorders.

Comments


