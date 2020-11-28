Zacks Investment Research Lowers Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kulicke & Soffa is a leading provider of semiconductor packaging and electronic assembly solutions supporting the global automotive, consumer, communications, computing and industrial segments. As a pioneer in the semiconductor space, K&S has provided customers with market leading packaging solutions for decades. In recent years, K&S has expanded its product offerings through strategic acquisitions and organic development, adding advanced packaging, electronics assembly, wedge bonding and a broader range of expendable tools to its core offerings. Combined with its extensive expertise in process technology and focus on development, K&S is well positioned to help customers meet the challenges of packaging and assembling the next-generation of electronic devices. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on KLIC. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:KLIC opened at $30.61 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.21. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a twelve month low of $16.91 and a twelve month high of $32.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 45.01 and a beta of 1.15.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.02). Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 6.75% and a net margin of 7.33%. Equities analysts forecast that Kulicke and Soffa Industries will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Kulicke and Soffa Industries news, SVP Nelson Munpun Wong sold 5,000 shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.47, for a total transaction of $132,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 149,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,959,223.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Zamir Shai Soloveizik sold 2,500 shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $814,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,500 shares of company stock valued at $339,700. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 163.5% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,262 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the third quarter valued at $96,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the third quarter valued at $112,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the second quarter valued at $144,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 47.1% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,908 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,533 shares in the last quarter. 85.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates in two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The Capital Equipment segment manufactures and sells ball and wedge bonders, and advanced packaging and electronic assembly solutions.

