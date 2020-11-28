Zacks Investment Research Lowers LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. is an online consumer finance platform for educated young adults primarily in China. The Company provide technologies including big data, cloud computing and artificial intelligence. LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. is based in China. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a buy rating and set a $11.50 target price on shares of LexinFintech in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. TheStreet cut shares of LexinFintech from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of LexinFintech from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, National Securities restated a buy rating and set a $11.80 target price on shares of LexinFintech in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. LexinFintech currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.20.

Shares of NASDAQ LX opened at $7.42 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 10.75, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.17. LexinFintech has a 52-week low of $6.04 and a 52-week high of $16.93.

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.36. LexinFintech had a net margin of 8.34% and a return on equity of 18.53%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that LexinFintech will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in LexinFintech during the second quarter worth $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in LexinFintech during the first quarter worth $62,000. U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new position in LexinFintech during the second quarter worth $74,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in LexinFintech by 108.4% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 3,787 shares during the period. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of LexinFintech by 7,900.0% during the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the period. 22.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumer finance platform for young professionals in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, a retail and online consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase loans, personal installment loans, and other loan products, as well as provides online direct sales with installment payment terms; and Le Card, a membership platform, which offers savings, benefits, and membership privileges to food and beverage, apparel, hospitality, and leisure sectors.

