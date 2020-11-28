Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $6.75 target price on the medical research company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Fluidigm Corporation operates as a biotech tools company that creates microfluidic-based chips and instrumentation for biological research. Products offered by the Company include BioMark HD System- a real time PCR; EP1 system for SNP genotyping; Access Array System-an Integrated Fluidic Circuit (IFC); TOPAZ system for protein crystallography; Dynamic Array integrated fluidic circuits (IFCs); and Access Array Assay Design Services. The Company’s products find its application in Gene Expression, Single-Cell Gene Expression, SNP Genotyping, Targeted Resequencing, Sample Quantitation, Copy Number Variation and Protein Crystallization. Fluidigm Corporation is based in San Francisco, California. “

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on FLDM. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Fluidigm from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Fluidigm from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Fluidigm from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Fluidigm from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $11.69.

Shares of NASDAQ FLDM opened at $6.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $453.61 million, a P/E ratio of -9.13 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.14. Fluidigm has a 1 year low of $1.17 and a 1 year high of $12.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.12. Fluidigm had a negative net margin of 48.46% and a negative return on equity of 23.91%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fluidigm will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fluidigm news, CEO Stephen Christopher Linthwaite sold 84,820 shares of Fluidigm stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.06, for a total value of $514,009.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 225,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,365,093.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Fluidigm by 3.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 172,423 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 6,091 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Fluidigm by 116.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 763,854 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,063,000 after purchasing an additional 411,507 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Fluidigm in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new stake in shares of Fluidigm in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,117,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Fluidigm by 5.5% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 43,163 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 2,234 shares in the last quarter. 86.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fluidigm Corporation creates, manufactures, and markets technologies and tools for life sciences research worldwide. It offers analytical systems comprising Helios, a CyTOF system, Hyperion imaging system, and Hyperion tissue imager; and assays and reagents, including Maxpar reagents and Maxpar human immune monitoring panel kit and workflow., as well as Maxpar direct immune profiling assays and IMC panel kits for immuno-oncology.

