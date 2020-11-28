Zacks Investment Research Upgrades G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $24.00 target price on the textile maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of G-III Apparel have outperformed the industry in the past three months. The company has reported narrower-than-expected loss per share during second-quarter fiscal 2021. Moreover, it is on track with the restructuring of retail unit, which is believed to cut losses from the underperforming locations. Management is also optimistic about the global power brands, and expects the athleisure wear and jeans category to be a growth opportunity. However, the company’s dismal sales trend persisted in second quarter on soft top-line performance in both the segments. Also, both the metrics declined year over year due to the ongoing effects of the pandemic. Management anticipates pandemic-related impacts to continue hurting results in the second half of fiscal 2021 and consequently projects net sales to fall in the 28-33% range year over year.”

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They set a neutral rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub downgraded shares of G-III Apparel Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of G-III Apparel Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $25.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.73.

Shares of G-III Apparel Group stock opened at $21.84 on Tuesday. G-III Apparel Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.96 and a fifty-two week high of $34.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.06, a P/E/G ratio of 30.50 and a beta of 2.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.22.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The textile maker reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $297.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.68 million. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 2.57% and a return on equity of 6.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that G-III Apparel Group will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 8,738 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in G-III Apparel Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in G-III Apparel Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in G-III Apparel Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,882,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 113,215 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,484,000 after buying an additional 28,681 shares in the last quarter. 96.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

