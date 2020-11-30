12,675 Shares in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Bought by Lee Capital Holdings LLC

Lee Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 12,675 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,185,000. salesforce.com makes up about 1.9% of Lee Capital Holdings LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 2.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,834,351 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,559,929,000 after acquiring an additional 278,879 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new position in salesforce.com in the second quarter valued at $216,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in salesforce.com by 9.0% in the second quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,744 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 18.6% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 94,862 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $17,770,000 after buying an additional 14,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northeast Financial Consultants Inc boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 73.8% during the second quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 13,421 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,514,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.58% of the company’s stock.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

Several analysts have commented on CRM shares. Cowen upped their price objective on salesforce.com from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on salesforce.com from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on salesforce.com from $220.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $200.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $264.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. salesforce.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.17.

In related news, insider Amy E. Weaver sold 5,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.12, for a total transaction of $1,427,496.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,260 shares in the company, valued at $6,216,991.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.35, for a total transaction of $42,977.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,090,826.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 500,851 shares of company stock valued at $125,862,612. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:CRM traded down $9.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $238.58. The company had a trading volume of 426,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,959,801. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.29 and a fifty-two week high of $284.50. The firm has a market cap of $224.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.85, a P/E/G ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $253.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $218.00.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Recommended Story: NASDAQ

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.