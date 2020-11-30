1,703 Shares in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Bought by Beaton Management Co. Inc.

Beaton Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,703 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,671,683 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,188,958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765,237 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,408,988 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,900,420,000 after purchasing an additional 549,201 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,887,191 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,321,617,000 after purchasing an additional 749,993 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,394,897 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $933,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,544,888 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $838,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617,837 shares in the last quarter. 55.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $176.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Standpoint Research lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $130.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.39.

UPS traded up $0.27 on Monday, hitting $169.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,557,248. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.77. The firm has a market cap of $145.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.98. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.00 and a 12 month high of $178.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.42. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 156.85% and a net margin of 5.66%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. Equities analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.65%.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

