250 Shares in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Purchased by Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC

Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 250 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Hawaii lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.0% in the third quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 1,622 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 40.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 234,410 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $236,617,000 after purchasing an additional 67,275 shares during the period. QCM Cayman Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 48.0% during the third quarter. QCM Cayman Ltd. now owns 444 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.1% during the third quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 1,673 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,459,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.3% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 471 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,473.43, for a total value of $88,405.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $807,439.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 22 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,484.27, for a total value of $32,653.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,683,162.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 162 shares of company stock worth $245,920. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet stock traded down $25.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1,767.73. The company had a trading volume of 29,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,925,795. The stock has a market cap of $1,212.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.47, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,013.54 and a 1 year high of $1,818.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1,662.58 and a 200 day moving average of $1,528.56.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.35 by $5.05. The business had revenue of $46.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.84 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $10.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 50.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GOOG. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,750.00 to $1,810.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Cleveland Research raised Alphabet to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,786.86.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

See Also: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.