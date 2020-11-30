AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Position Boosted by Sofinnova Investments Inc.

Sofinnova Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 341,340 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,381 shares during the period. AbbVie makes up 2.2% of Sofinnova Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Sofinnova Investments Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $29,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ABBV. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 2.5% during the third quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 4,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 1.1% during the second quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 9,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 3.0% during the third quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 1.0% during the second quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 11,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mendel Money Management boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 1.1% during the third quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 11,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 231,604 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.88, for a total transaction of $22,437,795.52. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ABBV shares. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a report on Sunday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $123.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.67.

Shares of ABBV stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $104.93. 78,377 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,638,692. The company has a market capitalization of $183.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.18, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $91.43 and its 200 day moving average is $92.96. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.55 and a 1 year high of $105.80.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $12.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.71 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 439.24%. AbbVie’s revenue was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 52.80%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

