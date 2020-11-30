AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Stake Lessened by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 735,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,122 shares during the quarter. AbbVie accounts for approximately 0.5% of Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $64,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ABBV. Element Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 5.7% during the second quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 5,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 2,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after buying an additional 1,967 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 25,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,266,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. increased its holdings in AbbVie by 664.9% in the second quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 118,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,599,000 after buying an additional 102,689 shares during the last quarter. 64.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 231,604 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.88, for a total value of $22,437,795.52. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ABBV stock traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $104.05. The stock had a trading volume of 153,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,638,692. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.72. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.55 and a 52 week high of $105.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $12.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.71 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 439.24%. The business’s revenue was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.00%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 52.80%.

Several research firms have commented on ABBV. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $98.00 target price for the company. Truist initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on AbbVie from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on AbbVie from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.67.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

