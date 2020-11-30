Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) Shares Purchased by Virtus ETF Advisers LLC

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 92,549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,369 shares during the period. Algonquin Power & Utilities accounts for approximately 0.7% of Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities were worth $1,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,576,000. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 37.4% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,569,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $187,729,000 after purchasing an additional 3,968,106 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 382.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,585,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $66,542,000 after purchasing an additional 3,634,715 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC raised its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 45.3% in the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 11,520,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $148,448,000 after purchasing an additional 3,593,723 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP raised its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 451.9% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 3,257,730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,667,460 shares during the period. 35.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AQN stock traded up $0.05 on Monday, reaching $15.76. 10,181 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 825,752. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.23. The company has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.39. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.53 and a twelve month high of $16.85.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a net margin of 27.73% and a return on equity of 7.87%. Equities research analysts forecast that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.1551 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.41%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AQN. TheStreet raised Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Raymond James set a $18.50 price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.33.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada and the United States. It generates and sells electrical energy through non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

