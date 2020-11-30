Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. Sells 3,356 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Posted by on Nov 30th, 2020

Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 24.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,356 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF comprises 0.5% of Ascension Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 408,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,235,000 after purchasing an additional 78,365 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 23.2% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 2,733 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $3,533,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 10.8% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,499,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,910,000 after buying an additional 146,176 shares during the last quarter.

SCHM stock traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $64.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 213 shares, compared to its average volume of 648,644. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.30 and its 200-day moving average is $55.71. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $34.87 and a 12 month high of $65.68.

See Also: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit