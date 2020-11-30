Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. Sells 3,356 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 24.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,356 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF comprises 0.5% of Ascension Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 408,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,235,000 after purchasing an additional 78,365 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 23.2% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 2,733 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $3,533,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 10.8% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,499,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,910,000 after buying an additional 146,176 shares during the last quarter.

SCHM stock traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $64.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 213 shares, compared to its average volume of 648,644. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.30 and its 200-day moving average is $55.71. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $34.87 and a 12 month high of $65.68.

