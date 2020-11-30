Aspex Management HK Ltd Buys 2,043,581 Shares of 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN)

Aspex Management HK Ltd lifted its stake in shares of 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) by 34.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,975,358 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,043,581 shares during the period. 360 DigiTech makes up about 6.1% of Aspex Management HK Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Aspex Management HK Ltd owned 5.44% of 360 DigiTech worth $95,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in QFIN. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd purchased a new position in 360 DigiTech in the third quarter valued at about $18,837,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in 360 DigiTech by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,210,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,449,000 after purchasing an additional 144,093 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in 360 DigiTech by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,061,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,447,000 after purchasing an additional 37,295 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in 360 DigiTech by 129.9% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 841,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,014,000 after purchasing an additional 475,464 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in 360 DigiTech by 355.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 823,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,836,000 after purchasing an additional 642,865 shares during the period. 34.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded 360 DigiTech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised 360 DigiTech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered 360 DigiTech from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:QFIN traded down $0.58 on Monday, hitting $12.61. The stock had a trading volume of 6,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 999,576. 360 DigiTech, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.37 and a twelve month high of $18.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 0.71.

360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $8.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.56 by $2.78. 360 DigiTech had a net margin of 19.31% and a return on equity of 32.84%. The company had revenue of $545.47 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that 360 DigiTech, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

360 DigiTech, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a digital consumer finance platform under the 360 Jietiao brand in the People's Republic of China. Its platform provides online consumer finance products to the borrowers funded by institutional funding partners. The company also provides incremental credit assessment, collection, and other services, as well as guarantee for defaulted loans.

