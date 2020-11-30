Aspex Management HK Ltd Buys 264,168 Shares of Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT)

Aspex Management HK Ltd increased its position in shares of Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) by 68.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 650,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 264,168 shares during the quarter. Huazhu Group comprises about 1.8% of Aspex Management HK Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Aspex Management HK Ltd’s holdings in Huazhu Group were worth $28,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HTHT. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Huazhu Group by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its position in Huazhu Group by 1.8% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 39,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in Huazhu Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Huazhu Group in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Huazhu Group by 8.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 14,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.49% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Huazhu Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Bank of America raised shares of Huazhu Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.50 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Huazhu Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Huazhu Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Huazhu Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.26.

Shares of HTHT traded down $1.80 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $49.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,212,973. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.54 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Huazhu Group Limited has a fifty-two week low of $25.01 and a fifty-two week high of $53.66.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 14th. The company reported ($1.66) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.59) by ($0.07). Huazhu Group had a negative net margin of 16.22% and a negative return on equity of 25.67%. The firm had revenue of $277.00 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Huazhu Group Limited will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Huazhu Group Company Profile

Huazhu Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. It operates hotels under its own brands, such as Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, HanTing Hotel, JI Hotel, Starway Hotel, Orange Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, Manxin Hotel, Madison Hotel, Joya Hotel, and Blossom Hill Hotels & Resorts.

