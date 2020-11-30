Aspex Management HK Ltd Buys Shares of 10,379,425 XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV)

Aspex Management HK Ltd bought a new position in shares of XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,379,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,315,000. XPeng comprises 13.4% of Aspex Management HK Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of XPeng during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in XPeng in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in XPeng in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of XPeng during the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of XPeng during the third quarter worth $90,000.

XPeng stock traded down $7.52 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $56.76. The stock had a trading volume of 377,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,641,488. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.00. XPeng Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.11 and a 12 month high of $74.49.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on XPEV shares. UBS Group assumed coverage on XPeng in a report on Friday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on XPeng from $27.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America started coverage on shares of XPeng in a research report on Monday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of XPeng from $34.70 to $57.71 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of XPeng in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.90.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company's products also include autonomous driving software system. In addition, it engages in the vehicle wholesale and retail activities. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

