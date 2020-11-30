Aspex Management HK Ltd Buys Shares of 10,379,425 XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV)

Aspex Management HK Ltd bought a new position in shares of XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,379,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,315,000. XPeng comprises 13.4% of Aspex Management HK Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding.
Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of XPeng during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in XPeng in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in XPeng in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of XPeng during the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of XPeng during the third quarter worth $90,000.
XPeng stock traded down $7.52 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $56.76. The stock had a trading volume of 377,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,641,488. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.00. XPeng Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.11 and a 12 month high of $74.49.
XPeng Company Profile
XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company's products also include autonomous driving software system. In addition, it engages in the vehicle wholesale and retail activities. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, the People's Republic of China.
Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XPEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV).
Receive News & Ratings for XPeng Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPeng and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.