Aspex Management HK Ltd Invests $129.52 Million in KE Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BEKE)

Aspex Management HK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of KE Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BEKE) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,112,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,523,000. KE accounts for about 8.3% of Aspex Management HK Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Aspex Management HK Ltd owned approximately 0.25% of KE as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in KE during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,803,000. AXA S.A. bought a new position in KE during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd bought a new position in KE during the 3rd quarter valued at about $19,835,000. Barings LLC bought a new position in KE during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,002,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in KE during the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,391,000.

Get KE alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of KE in a report on Monday, September 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. China Renaissance Securities started coverage on shares of KE in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. CICC Research started coverage on shares of KE in a research report on Monday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of KE in a research report on Monday, September 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of KE in a research report on Friday, September 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. KE currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.13.

KE stock traded down $1.82 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $62.64. 96,501 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,346,995. KE Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.79 and a fifty-two week high of $79.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $68.61.

KE (NASDAQ:BEKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $1.25.

KE Company Profile

KE Holdings Inc operates an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company facilitates various housing transactions ranging from existing and new home sales and home rentals to home renovation, real estate financial solutions, and other services.

Further Reading: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KE Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BEKE).

Receive News & Ratings for KE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.