Aspex Management HK Ltd Purchases New Position in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Aspex Management HK Ltd purchased a new stake in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,880,000. NIO accounts for approximately 5.4% of Aspex Management HK Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NIO. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in NIO by 9.6% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,913,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,769,000 after acquiring an additional 167,119 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NIO by 42.5% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,815,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,737,000 after buying an additional 839,145 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in NIO by 180.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 79,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 50,981 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of NIO by 12.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 71,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 7,935 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in NIO by 53.6% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 1,448 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NIO shares. Morgan Stanley raised NIO from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $20.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 target price (up previously from $4.00) on shares of NIO in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on NIO from $40.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. UBS Group raised NIO from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.30 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $54.70 target price on shares of NIO in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.31.

Shares of NIO stock traded down $3.98 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $50.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,407,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,930,453. Nio Inc – has a 1-year low of $2.11 and a 1-year high of $57.20. The company has a market cap of $55.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.37 and a beta of 2.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.04.

NIO Profile

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

