Bank of Hawaii Acquires 2,850 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Bank of Hawaii increased its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 47.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,817 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 2,850 shares during the quarter. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Adobe were worth $4,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its holdings in Adobe by 216.7% in the 3rd quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 57 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 75.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Adobe stock traded down $1.87 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $475.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,116,177. The company has a 50 day moving average of $478.43 and a 200-day moving average of $450.68. The stock has a market cap of $225.51 billion, a PE ratio of 60.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $255.13 and a one year high of $536.88.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.16. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.84% and a net margin of 31.05%. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 8.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ADBE. R. F. Lafferty boosted their price target on Adobe from $550.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. DZ Bank raised Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $570.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Adobe from $450.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Adobe from $375.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Cowen raised Adobe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $400.00 to $555.00 in a research report on Friday, September 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Adobe has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $504.86.

In other Adobe news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $519.74, for a total value of $2,598,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 35,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,324,473.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.00, for a total value of $241,516.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,433,619. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,281 shares of company stock valued at $7,952,267 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

Featured Story: What is Cost of Debt?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.