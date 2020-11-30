Bank of Hawaii Acquires 7,129 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Posted by on Nov 30th, 2020

Bank of Hawaii increased its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 15.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,314 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,129 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises approximately 0.8% of Bank of Hawaii’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Visa were worth $10,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the third quarter worth $31,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the second quarter worth $43,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 52.7% in the third quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 258 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the third quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the second quarter worth $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Visa stock traded down $1.86 on Monday, reaching $209.14. The company had a trading volume of 54,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,852,874. The firm has a market cap of $409.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $200.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $198.04. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.93 and a 1 year high of $217.65.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.03 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 51.37%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.53%.

V has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on Visa from $227.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Visa from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Visa from $186.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.14.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total value of $1,405,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 124,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,919,753.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.53, for a total value of $1,642,770.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,090 shares in the company, valued at $21,920,027.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Featured Story: How does a reverse stock split work?

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Visa (NYSE:V)

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit