Bank of Hawaii Boosts Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Bank of Hawaii boosted its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 187,626 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,521 shares during the quarter. Pfizer makes up about 0.5% of Bank of Hawaii’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $6,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 14.4% in the third quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC now owns 108,506 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,982,000 after buying an additional 13,698 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Pfizer by 1.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,003,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $213,354,000 after buying an additional 56,779 shares during the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 5.8% during the third quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 13,109 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 27.6% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 6,182 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 3.6% during the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 1,685,911 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $61,873,000 after purchasing an additional 59,100 shares during the last quarter. 69.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PFE stock traded up $1.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $38.39. 668,162 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,247,105. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.57. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.88 and a 1-year high of $41.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $206.94 billion, a PE ratio of 14.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.66.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The company had revenue of $12.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 51.53%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Atlantic Securities lowered Pfizer from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, November 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.80.

In other Pfizer news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 1,200,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $12,000,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 27,349,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,492,110. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

