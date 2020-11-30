Bank of Hawaii Has $3.61 Million Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Bank of Hawaii lowered its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 33.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,181 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,024 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $3,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 121,276 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $53,546,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 218.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 70,308 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,043,000 after acquiring an additional 48,217 shares in the last quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,012 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $888,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 169.2% in the 3rd quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,123 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,145,000 after acquiring an additional 4,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 3,605 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

TMO traded up $9.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $463.00. 16,134 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,683,145. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.70 billion, a PE ratio of 49.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $475.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $411.76. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $250.21 and a 1 year high of $532.57.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $5.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.37 by $1.26. The firm had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.68 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.94 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 15.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.13%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, November 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical research company to purchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $471.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $494.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $475.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $432.00 to $488.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $481.13.

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.94, for a total value of $4,799,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 228,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,759,398.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery and production of drugs and vaccines, and diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets.

