Bank of Hawaii Has $3.89 Million Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Posted by on Nov 30th, 2020

Bank of Hawaii decreased its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 27,786 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 941 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the second quarter valued at about $417,050,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its position in shares of Walmart by 13,727.6% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,629,170 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $227,937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617,388 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Walmart by 2,168.5% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 919,283 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $110,112,000 after purchasing an additional 878,759 shares during the period. Crake Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Walmart during the second quarter worth about $99,751,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Walmart by 41.0% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,834,064 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $339,464,000 after acquiring an additional 823,567 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 10,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.49, for a total value of $1,504,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 752,085 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.20, for a total transaction of $103,186,062.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,323,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,553,595,176. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,642,085 shares of company stock valued at $235,787,712 in the last quarter. 50.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walmart stock traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $151.02. 42,827 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,141,161. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.00 and a 12 month high of $153.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $429.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.16, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.16. Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The firm had revenue of $134.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WMT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. DZ Bank raised shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $157.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 price target (up from $145.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.29.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Walmart (NYSE:WMT)

