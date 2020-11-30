Bank of Hawaii Has $5.03 Million Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Bank of Hawaii boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 90.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,342 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,394 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $5,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 272.1% during the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 160 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 73.9% during the 3rd quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 405.1% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies stock traded down $2.41 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $152.26. The stock had a trading volume of 47,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,101,861. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.00 and a 12 month high of $180.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $164.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.89 billion, a PE ratio of 20.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 228.17% and a net margin of 7.12%. The business had revenue of $22.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 41.96%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $125.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $159.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Truist reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $178.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Friday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Lowe’s Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.63.

Lowe's Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

